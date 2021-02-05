From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Anambra State government has imposed curfew in the state as part of fresh measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The curfew, which would commence on Monday next week would last from 9pm to 6am each day till further notice.

Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, who made the announcement told newsmen that the measure became necessary to help stem the spread of the dreaded virus in the state.

He disclosed that the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has also directed civil servants in the state from grade level one to 12 to work from home with immediate effect until further notice.

The SSG, also announced other measures the government would be taking to help stop the spread of the virus in the state. “The state government has activated and made operational mobile courts to try Covid-19 protocal offenders, beginning from Monday, 8th February, 2021.

“Also, the state COVID-19 Task Force, including the Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Trade and Commerce have been empowered to increase their hospitals and markets surveillance, and to close immediately any hospital (private and government owned), and markets that do not comply with Covid-19 protocols in their operations”, he stated.