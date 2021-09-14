From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 guber election in Anambra State, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, has decried the level of infrastructure decay in the state presently and said Anambra needs a man who can totally overhaul the situation for good.

Speaking in Awka as part of his return to the state after the appeal court victory and INEC listing of his name as the authentic candidate of the party, Ozigbo described his governorship project as a divine mandate which when elected into office will right the wrongs of the present government in the state.

“Entering Anambra, I had a first-hand experience of the decay in the state with the terrible condition of the road in Amansea. That road is an example of the dearth of infrastructure in Anambra.

“There’s nothing to be proud of in Anambra presently. Roads are bad, healthcare is non-existent, education is moribund, security is at an all-time low, add this to the state’s debt profile, and you will agree that Anambra needs a total overhaul.

He said the priority of the party and his campaign council is to mobilise and convince people to vote, noting that with the massive support of the people, he will emerge victorious on November 6.

“If we don’t start now, we might never get it right. Our freedom must begin now. November 6 is our date with history, and we are ready to march to victory,” Ozigbo added.

Also speaking at the party secretariat in Udoka Estate, Awka where hundreds of party members were on hand to welcome him, Ozigbo affirmed his readiness to run a winning campaign.

“The party at the centre has been making moves to undermine the democratic process, but Anambra is not Imo. They attempted to keep non-sensitive materials for the election in Imo State, but we rejected it, and that decision has been rescinded.

Some supporters at the scene said Ozigbo is widely regarded as the favourite to win the Anambra guber election after his revolutionary Ka Anambra Chawapu message sparked one of the biggest political movements in Nigeria.

