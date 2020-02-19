Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Acting Chief Judge of Anambra State, Onochie Manasseh Anyachebelu, has been sworn-in by Governor Willie Obiano as the substantive Chief Judge of the state.

The inauguration followed recommendation of Justice Anyachebelu to the Nigeria Judicial Commission (NJC) by the governor and his confirmation by the state House of Assembly.

Governor Obiano congratulated Anyachebelu and requested that the CJ uses his office to reform that courts in Anambra. Obiano called for the digitalisation of the courts saying analogue systems no longer sustain modern methods of keeping, sourcing and using information by courts.

Obiano also called on Anyachebelu to ensure that people who are kept on awaiting trials for minor cases are heard and where the necessary released to decongest correctional centres in the state.

The new Chief Judge born on May 24, 196, and hails from Oraukwu in Idemili North Local Government Area.

He obtained a L.L.B Hons in 1983 from the University of Lagos and was later called to the Bar in 1984.

He became a High Court Judge in 2015 and sat in many divisions, including election petition tribunals.