By Rita Okonkwo
Anambra State overnment has inaugurated the new reconstituted Interim Caretaker Committees of various markets for optimum performance and quality service to traders.
The reconstitution followed the dissolution and suspension of some old executives by the state government.
The new government of the state said, the action was aimed at strengthening market leadership for effective partnership with the private sector.
Speaking at the ceremony, held at the Government House, Awka, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Paschal Agbodike, thanked traders for supporting the government of Prof Charles Soludo.
He said the present administration has good programmes that need funding from taxes and levies.
The lawmaker warned against tax invasion or diversion saying “it is a criminal offence” punishable by law and called on traders to contribute their quota in building the state. Inaugurating the committees, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr Obinna Ngonadi, on behalf of the state government charged the new officers to collaborate with their members and support government to work for the state.
He expressed the state government’s readiness to provide necessary infrastructure in markets, like fire trucks, water boreholes and toilet facilities.
He cautioned them against diversion of government’s revenue, construction/erection of structures in market spaces without government’s approval and congestion of roads that lead into markets.
