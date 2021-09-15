Indigenes of Anambra State living in different parts of the world have endorsed the governorship aspiration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 poll in the state.

They said that Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, has the sterling qualities and capabilities needed to reshape the state’s economy and place it on a higher pedestal.

Their position was contained in a statement endorsed by Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, former Mayor, Enfield England, UK; Prince Neville Uchendu, Mayor, Atlanta Georgia, USA and Dr Michael Chukwujekwu, Chairman, Planning and Strategy Committee and made available to journalists in Awka on Tuesday.

Anambra Indigenes in the Diaspora are made up of people living in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, Hong Kong, South Africa, Australia, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Italy and India.

They said that they took the stand during the Anambra Indigenes in the Diaspora global meeting held virtually between September 10 and September 12 this year.

According to them, the members who participated considered a wide range of issues affecting the state especially the forthcoming governorship election and the need to ensure that the best candidate emerges governor.

The people said they were concerned about the pedigree of who becomes Governor Willie Obiano’s successor as there were too many works to be done in the state.

They said the issue of security of lives and property as well as advancement of development in all sectors of the state’s economy were issues the next governor must take very seriously.

“After due considerations, the Anambra Indigenes in the Diaspora unanimously adopted Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as the preferred governorship candidate for the November 6 poll.

“The Diasporas overwhelmingly request the entire Anambra people to align with, and support Prof. Soludo because the state is in serious need for sustenance of good governance”, the statement partly read.

