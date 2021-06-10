Anambra State indigenes living in the United States and Canada, under the aegis of Anambra Worldwide Association (ASA-World), have expressed preference for Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu, to clinch the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter of endorsement ahead of APC governorship primary scheduled for June 26, ASA-World said after listening to Moghalu’s presentation on his plans for Anambra State, its members are convinced that he deserves APC ticket.

The group, in the letter by Chudi Asidianya, secretary general, to Moghalu, said after listening to the aspirant’s “presentation and your blueprint for sustainable development in our home state, you must know that we are breathing a collective ‘sigh of relief’ about the future of the light of the nation’ and the gateway to the Igboland.”

ASA-World thanked Moghalu for meeting with stakeholders, saying, “the wisdom to understand that by asking Anambrarians for their ‘trusts,’ you are invariably, accepting the rights and responsibilities pertaining to the position of the highest elected office in Anambra State.”

The group said should Moghalu become the eventual successor to the office of the governor, its members expect him “to live up to the trust bestowed in you, by the good people of Anambra State, ‘home for all, the light of the nation’ and the gateway to Igboland’.”

While wishing Moghalu best of luck in his aspiration, ASA-World promised to work with him or “the eventual people’s choice when the dust is settled.”