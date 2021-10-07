From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The USA Partner Senator Andy Uba has declared that it would do everything ensure that Senator Andy Uba, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the upcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election on November 6 is elected governor.

The group, which claimed that its sponsors were Anambra indigenes based in US, insisted that Uba had what it takes to govern the state in terms of his wealth of knowledge and experience in politics.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the state coordinator of the group, David Umeh, said the choice of Uba as candidate was also informed by his financial capacity to fund his campaign, describing his co-contestants as ‘baby politicians’.

Umeh said that the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had lost relevance in Anambra due to bad governance, saying that the so-called airport legacy project would not be completed at the expiration of the Obiano administration.

‘Who says APC is not strong enough in the state to win the election? Don’t forget, APC came second in the last election, very close to clinching the ticket,’ Umeh said.

‘This time around, it will be a walkover, particularly with the defections of other party members to APC, including 6 House of Assembly APGA members, 3 Federal House of Representatives members, a PDP Senator, BOT PDP member, Ikpeazu and others.

‘The airport the governor is boasting will be ready before the election is not possible. Election will come and go and the airport will remain the way it is. It’s Andy Uba that will commission it. The same with the International Conference Centre.

‘You don’t talk about the bad roads in the state which is enough minus for APGA. I don’t see any reason any right thinking Anambra citizen will vote for APGA again,’ he said.

‘Andy Uba is capable of funding his campaign without any assistance. That’s why nobody can push him around. He knows what to do at any time.

‘Anambraians living in US have a resolution that they want someone who will make Anambra great again. After their several meetings, they found Uba worthy. In US, we call them Super-Coordinators, headed by Dr Chike Orama.

‘Our funding is from US. Andy Uba has not given us anything. Our major sponsor is from US, 80 per cent of the funding comes from US while we provide the rest,’ Umeh stated.

On the perceived crisis between the Uba family in the state, Umeh described the issue as not unusual.

‘In any family, there’s always disagreements. But members disagree to agree. In Yoruba land, husband and wife can be in different parties. Yet they live happily. It’s only here that it’s a problem.

‘What is playing out among the Ubas is maturity. They are adults and have the right to belong to where they want to. You see them smiling and drinking together. You can’t put your eggs in one basket,’ he concluded.

