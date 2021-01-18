From Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Senator, representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, has said the industrial city constructed by a group, Anambra Progressives, at Amichi, Nnewi South council, will generate over 25,000 jobs when completed.

Ubah, who is also the chief convener of the group, stated this during the ground-breaking ceremony of the project at the weekend.

He said the bonded terminal was a think-home philosophy of progressives in the area aimed at transforming the industrial hob of Anambra and drawing employment opportunities closer to the people.

Ubah said the project would involve a lot of international financial institutions to make the initiative successful.

“We are making efforts to build 500 factories under the industrial city, with 500 dormitories, consisting of 50 workers per dormitory. Actually, we are looking at 25,000 employments in the city. We are also considering constructing or erecting a bonded terminal, which, at the end of the day, will absorb close to 5,000 workers, among other facilities. This is a journey that has taken off today to the glory of God. I want to assure you that if you visit this site in the next three months, you will be marvelled at the progress we will make,” he said.

Special Assistant to the senator. Chuks Ogbonna, said the the aim of the bonded terminal is to move part of the burden at the Lagos terminal down to Anambra, where it would be cleared without much burden or accumulation of demurrage.

Traditional ruler of Amichi, Alphonsus Umezoke, said the community was fortunate to have the industrial city sited in it.

He commended Ubah and Anambra Progressives for the initiative, and pledged the support of the community towards the actualisation of the initiative.