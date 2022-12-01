From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, has debunked a notice flying around on social media alleging that the state government had directed that all schools and markets in the state be closed on December 15 and 20, 2022.

In a release signed by the commissioner, the government declared the news as fake and also said that it was untrue, false and misleading.

He explained that he had not issued any such release neither did the news emanate from his office nor any other government information unit.

The commissioner called on the public to ignore the information, describing it as the handwork of mischief makers.