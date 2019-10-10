Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Human rights group, Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO) has decried the poor state of roads in the South East and demands the Federal Government take immediate steps to repair truck A and B roads in the zone.

Anambra State Chairman of CLO, Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme, in a statement, yesterday, drew the government’s attention to the deplorable state of the Onitsha-Owerri, Federal Housing 3-3 Otucha, Nnewi-Uga – Okigwe, Niger-Street, Ochanja, and Onitsha-Umunya-Awka-Enugu roads and sought the government intervention in view of fast approaching Christmas/New Year celebration and the associated vehicular traffic during the yuletide.

He also appealed that the government refunds N43 million spent on federal roads by Anambra State .

“CLO wishes to make a passionate appeal to the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola to direct the Federal Roads Maintenance Authority (FERMA) to commence palliative works on the roads. the roads are inaccessible, decrepit, deplorable, unbearable and threat to economic growth and development of Nigeria

“If palliative work is not carried out on these roads it will cause excruciating pains, sufferings, hardships, nightmare, loss of man-hours, economic losses to commuters

“Contractors must expedite actions so that the roads will be accessible and motorable for easy flow of traffic, persons, goods and services in this festive period,” Ezekwueme stated.

Meanwhile, Anambra State has commenced rehabilitation of a failed section of the Amawbia-Nise-Agulu federal road.

Commissioner for Works, Mr. Marcel Ifejiofor, while inspecting the road project, said the section was badly damaged because of heavy collection of floodwaters.

He also assured that the quality of work carried out by contractors would resolve the crisis in the road permanently.

Project Manager, Mr. Jacob Enaine promised the project would be completed on schedule given the traffic on the road.

A commercial bus driver, Mr. Joseph Okoye, commended Governor Willy Obiano’s effort in patching the failed portion of the road.

He said the intervention was a huge relief to commuters as it would ease the traffic experienced in past months by those commuting the road.