By Chinelo Obogo

Anambra State government has said the newly constructed International Airport in Umueri is fully owned by the state and no loan was procured for the project.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Willie Obiano, Mr. James Eze, said the earlier negotiations by a Chinese firm for the development of the airport didn’t scale through, hence the state government had to provide 100 percent funding for the project without sourcing for a loan.

The project was earlier supposed to be a partnership between the state government, Orient Petroleum Resources and Elite International Investments, which will provide all the funds under a build, operate and transfer agreement with a 75 percent equity stake, where Orient will provide the jet fuel with a 20 percent equity stake and the state government will have five percent equity stake.

But Mr. Eze said the earlier negotiations did not scale through, hence Governor Obiano decided that the state will fund the project and own 100 percent equity without the need to borrow money.

“The first agreement was with a Chinese firm but it didn’t scale through. This project is 100 percent owned by the state,” Eze said.

The Commissioner for Works, Mr. Marcel Ifejiofor, told aviation reporters that work done in the airport has reached 90 percent completion. He said the runway, apron and the taxi way are 100 percent completed while the terminal is 90 percent completed.

“The good thing about what we are doing here is that all the equipment have been paid for. The lights, the aero bridges, the security, the Instrument Landing Systems and the VOR have all been paid for. By the next two months, everything should have been completed and we would commission the airport,” Ifejiofor said.

Governor Obiano said the project took 15 months to get to the level of completion that it is and expressed confidence that when operations commence, it will further boost economic activities in the state.

“This airport took 15 months to build. Construction work began in January 2020 and here we are; 15 months after, witnessing the first flight into the airport.

“The most interesting thing about this airport, for me, is that the Anambra State Government did not borrow a kobo to build it. Seven years ago, we announced that our vision was to make the state the first choice investment destination and hub of industralisation and commercial activities. We also declared that our Mission was to create a socially stable, business friendly environment that will attract both indigenes and foreigners to wealth creating opportunities in the state.