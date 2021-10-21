From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IBOP) in the South East and South-South geopolitical zones has so far recorded over 90 per cent compliance in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

All the major markets within the capital territory especially in Awka North and South were closed. It was the same thing with shops, stores and restaurants on the streets in the areas.

Again, all the roads in the state capital were deserted. They were virtually empty except that a few vehicles were seen racing to some locations.

A few individuals were also seen on the roads too. They, perhaps, came out to monitor the situation or to feel the quiet environment. Some of them were seen trekking in the middle of the roads which used to be busy.

When the reporter visited the ever-busy Enugu – Onitsha Expressway, the road was virtually empty. All the banks and businesses operating along that road were closed.

The ever-busy Club Road that runs for 24 hours every day was deserted. The Club Road which some people also refer to as Club Street is one of the boisterous entertainment centres in Awka that do not sleep.

Earlier, some churches held their daily early morning services. That was from 5:30 am to 7 am. But after those services, everywhere became quiet and has remained so till the time of filing this report.

