From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Operators of tricycles in Anambra State have protested alleged extortion, harassment and incessant killings of their members in the State.

Displaying placards with varying inscriptions, the tricycles operators alleged that the acts were being perpetrated by suspected cultists with government doing nothing about it.

Addressing reporters in Awka, Coordinator, Awka North and South Keke Drivers Welfare Forum, Comrade Osita Obi alleged that security operatives were aware of the sponsors, but could not address the trend due to what he described as huge financial returns always remitted to certain top government functionaries.

He listed some of the levies being extorted from the keke operators to include end of year party fee of N4,500, ID card renewal fee of N3,500, State Management Code of N4,000 to N8,000, among other levies.

“A lot of people have been killed in this town, including that of yesterday. We don’t want it again. The keke drivers are tired of leadership imposition and want to be allowed to operate independently.

“That many of them can’t afford living in good houses, sending our children to good schools and wearing good clothes doesn’t mean we are not making money. But the money is remitted to cultists and we will be maimed and killed if we refuse to comply.

“We want to state clearly that if anything should happen to any of these drivers or to the speaker, people should hold the government responsible. We expect government to intervene.

“The Keke drivers are willing to pay legitimate government revenues, but obnoxious revenues will no longer be toloreted.

“I’ve met Transport Commissioner several times on this issue, but he feigned ignorance. But I’m sure he’s aware. I’m not doing this to run any government official down, but to restore sanity in the system. Enough of this exploitation and harassment.

“I’m using this opportunity to thank the Police and the DSS for providing security. We also congratulate the Governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo because we believe that as a man with an independent mind he will not tolerate this nonsense, ” he said.

One of the protesters, Emeka Uzoechi attributed failure to conduct election to replace the existing leadership as the reason behind the crisis in the union.

He said: “I’m a HND holder from Kaduna State Polytechnic, Zaria. I ventured into this business so as to be financially independent

“We want the State government to compel the leadership to conduct a fresh election so that we can assume leadership and be in charge of our affairs.

“When the election is democratically conducted, those extorting us will be removed from office.”

Reacting on behalf of the Commissioner for Transport, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Emma Akpeh dismissed alleged attempts to compel tricycle riders to pay certain levies, including that of end of year party or get together.

He warned that the ministry would decisively deal with any tricycle union official, representative or agent found compelling tricycle rider choosing not to participate in the party by impounding their tricycle and manhandling the riders.