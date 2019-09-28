Chinelo Obogo

Valentine Obienyem, the media aide to former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, has condemned attacks on famous author Chimamanda Adichie by some youth groups over a land dispute between Abba and Ukpo communities.

Adichie had some weeks ago written a letter which was published in a national daily, where she alleged that members of her hometown in Abba were being harrased by the police over a land dispute with Ukpo.

The author alleged that despite the fact that the case has been in court for many years, some prominent members of Ukpo community had connived with the police to eject members of Abba community from the area in contention.

But in response to the attacks on her, Obienyem wrote in an opinion piece that Adichie’s letter is a “necessary buffer against environing principalities eager to control or appropriate Abba.”

Obienyem stated in the article:

“I read what Chimamanda Adichie wrote about the land dispute between her town, Abba and Ukpo – both in Anambra State, Nigeria. It was the lamentation of a deeply-troubled soul over the impunity of men. Her timely piece is a necessary buffer against environing principalities eager to control or appropriate Abba.

“Typical of her, she made her point clearly and without denigrating anybody: Is justice up for sale to the highest bidder? Do we no longer have rule of law in this country? What are the actual duties of the Police — serving the nation or individuals? What wrong did she commit? All I saw was the disillusioned tenderness of a writer mourning the disorder in her country.

“The main point of Adichie’s piece which is about illegal harassment of Abba residents, and has not been denied. To the contrary, there have been credible reports of same occurring. Personal attacks on her, combined with recitation of the legal history of the dispute appear to be the means to distract from the main issue which she raised.

“Adichie is known for being extremely familiar with Igbo culture and history, and has received various awards and commendations from the Anambra State government over the years, including most recently in 2016, being honoured with the Anambra State Award for Excellence. Indeed, at the national level, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had previously awarded her the Global Ambassador Achievement Award.

“From her piece, it was obvious she did her home-work and was availed of all the facts. At a stage in one’s life there are risks one would not venture into. For a person of her standing to go through books, talk to people and come up with the synthesis of views on the matter, one is convinced that she has done the right thing.

“I read the reactions of those that call themselves ‘Igbo Youths’ to what Chimamanda wrote. The so-called youths being used are ordinarily those that should be enjoying the calming hypnosis of a well-written piece from her, alas, there they were, abusing and pouring obloquies on her.

“Clearly, the practice of exchanging people’s conscience with money has not ceased as those so-called youths have proved.”