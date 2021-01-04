From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

As part of efforts to encourage private investors into the development of the state capital territory, Anambra State Commissioner of Lands, Bonaventure Enemali yesterday flagged off the allocation of plots at the Dubai Estate, Awka.

The estate owned by GSS Real Estate and Investment, a subsidiary of the GSS Group sits on 30 hectares of land, one minute drive from Ngozika Estate Phase II Estate gate, Trans Obibia layout Awka Council area.

Flagging off the allocation, Enemali commended the GSS Group led by Chukwudi Ezenwa, an Architect, for aligning with the Aku Luo Uno (Think Home) Investment Philosophy of the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Chief Dr. Willie Obiano.

Visibly elated by what he met on ground and the prospective features, he described the Estate as one with exceptional Class and commended the GSS Group in its commitment to bringing quality and affordable living to the people of Anambra state.

While extolling the innovative acumen of the Chairman, GSS Group, Architect Chukwudi Ezenwa, Enemali who equally described him as one of the best realtors in Anambra state urged Anambra people to maximize the opportunity the Dubai Estate offers and acquire properties in the estate while it lasts. He further assured the Group of the support of the Ministry and the State Government.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the GSS Group, Arc. Ezenwa disclosed that a great deal of work has been put into the Estate and the Group is working assiduously in bringing aspirational and luxury living to Anambra state.

According to him, with the Group’s efforts in Private Security, plans are being put in place to ensure the estate enjoys a top-notch security system.

“Sites and Services in the estate include Access Roads and Drainage, Perimeter Fencing, CCTV surveillance, 24 Hours Security, Intercom Control Facility for Access Gate, Street light, and Power supply.

“The Estate facilities include Children’s playground, 5-Aside Football pitch, Estate Mall and Gym House, School, Pool Side and Recreation, Medical Centre, Church, and Green Area.

“When we came here, we met a funny topography but we didn’t relent as we were already committed to delivering a world-class estate to Ndi Anambra and we are still not relenting”, Arc. Ezenwa explained.

In their separate remarks, the Vice-Chairman, Mr. Ben Ezemma, and the Legal Adviser, GSS Group, Anthony Agbasiere commended the Honorable Commissioner for identifying with the GSS Group while urging lovers of Class to make good use of the opportunity the Dubai Estate offers.