From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

As part of efforts to encourage private investors in the development of the state capital territory, Anambra State Commissioner for Lands, Bonaventure Enemali yesterday flagged off the allocation of plots at the Dubai Estate, Awka. The estate owned by GSS Real Estate and Investments, a subsidiary of the GSS Group sits on 30 hectares of land and is about one minute drive from Ngozika Estate Phase II Estate gate, Trans Obibia layout Awka Council area. Flaging off the allocation, Enemali commended the GSS Group led by Chukwudi Ezenwa, an architect, for aligning with the Aku Luo Uno (Think Home) Investment philosophy of Governor Chief Dr. Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

Elated by what he met on ground, he described the estate as one with exceptional class and commended the GSS Group for its commitment to bringing quality and affordable living to the people of the state.

Chairman, GSS Group, Chukwudi Ezenwa, Enemali who equally described him as one of the best realtors in the state urged Anambra people to maximise the opportunity the estate offers to acquire property in it.

He further assured the Group of the support of the Ministry and the state government.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the GSS Group, Ezenwa disclosed that a great deal of work has been put into the estate as the Group is working assiduously to bring luxury living to the state.

According to him, with the Group’s efforts in private security, plans are in place to ensure residents enjoy top-notch security system.