Laurel winning St. John’s Science and Technical College has thanked Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, for his contributions to the growth and development of the school.

Four students of the school located in Ngige’s hometown, Alor in Idemili South LGA, Anambra State, won bronze medal at the International Festival of Engineering, Science and Technology, which took place in Tunisia two years ago.

The management of the school, who spoke through Mr. Samuel Otubah, thanked the minister, yesterday, during the Pastoral visit of the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Valerian Maduka Okeke.

Otubah lauded Ngige for converting the school to a science and technical college while he was Anambra governor in 2004.

A statement from Ngige’s media office in Abuja said the minister used the occasion of the Archbishop’s visit to shower gifts on students and priests of the Archdiocese.

Ngige who was represented by his aide, Mr. Precious Ife Rowland, congratulated the students administered sacrament of confirmation by the Archbishop for their initiation into the Catholic church.

He also praised the “4 I-Tech Bronze Boys” and admonished them to be good ambassadors of the college even in their future endeavours.

In his sermon, Archbishop Okeke advised students to live the lives of discipline without prompting.

Manager of the school, Rev. Fr. Francis Unegbu, assured that the school would remain faithful to its commitment to delivering sound education backed with ennobling morals.