By Romanus Okoye

The representative of Anambra West Local Government Area in Anambra State House of Assembly, Sir Patrick Obalim-Udoba, has distributed thousands of exercise books, school sandals, cartons of pen and pencils to the fifty eight primary schools in the area.

The lawmaker also launched shuttle buses and distributed hundreds of bags of rice and cash gifts to other constituents.

Addressing his constituents during the distribution event, Udoba said what he did was in keeping with the promise he made during his campaign. Obalim said, “I am happy today because I have done that which I promised my people when I sought for their votes and I will continue to deliver dividends of democracy to them.”

Constituents confirmed to Daily Sun that since assumption of office, the lawmaker had consistently shared educational materials, offered scholarships to indigent children as well as compensated teachers for outstanding service delivery.

At the beginning of the farming season, the lawmaker distributed cassava stems to his constituents who are mostly farmers, to cushion the devastating effects of flood that destroyed all their farm crops.

Also at the event is the member representing Anambra East and West at the National Assembly, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe. Obidigwe said that what Udoba did in Anambra West was a replication of what he, Obidigwe, is doing in the whole of Anambra North because representation is about service to the people.

Obidigwe said that he would continue to mount pressure on authorities and stakeholders to ensure that River Niger is dredged as solution to flooding that submerges the area annually; adding that he would also ensure that Otuocha-Ibaji-Lokoja-Abuja federal road is included in the budget every year, till the road is completed.