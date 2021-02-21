From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The lawmaker representing Onitsha North and South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu, has shared various tools to 223 people in the area.

Items distributed to the beneficiaries included 12 tricycles, one motorcycle, 25 generating sets, 45 deep freezers, 40 industrial sewing machines, 10 locally made ovens and others. It was the seventh edition since she became a lawmaker in 2019.

Legislative assistant to the lawmaker, Ikechukwu Motune, distributed the items on behalf of his boss.

He said many of the beneficiaries were from other parts of the country, noting that she represented everyone living, working or doing business in Onitsha North and South.

“The empowerment cut across all the ethnic groups in the country, all the political affiliations. She gave the empowerment to everybody not minding where you are coming from or the political party you belong to,” he said.

President-General of Onitsha Improvement Union (OIU), Sir Chike Ekweogwu who handed over the items to the beneficiaries, said it was a great way to reduce unemployment, create jobs and be self-reliant.

“This is just a tip of the iceberg because we are no longer surprised. It is not a new thing to us. It runs in her family. Her father and brother are also known for their philanthropic activities. We know that the more we support her the more she will do for us, I say kudos to her and more grease to her elbow.

“I’m aware she is tarring two or three roads in Onitsha. Before now, she had attracted the Federal Government to do some roads through her constituency project. Not all honorable members are honourable. Some get the money and pocket it, while somebody like Lynda makes sure it gets to the masses. During the COVID-19 pandemic last year, she empowered a lot of people. As PG of Onitsha, I don’t belong to any political party but I can tell you that she is doing well and should be supported to continue to represent us,” he said.

The lawmaker’s constituency manager, Uche Okiwe, said Ikpeazu has been attracting so many things to the constituency.

“Today, we gave those who participated in one of her trainings seed money through the items to enable them to start their own businesses. They were trained but some of them don’t have money to buy the equipment to start their own business, so she decided to provide them with items. She will train you, give you money and also establish you to start with items.

“The lawmaker is rehabilitating four roads: Tony Umeh Sreet, Aruma Line in Inland Town, Omozile and Obia Line. Two of the roads are 60 per cent completed,” Okiwe said.

Special adviser on political matters to the lawmaker, Chief Frank Onuorah, said the lawmaker always puts smiles on the faces of the people of the constituency without discrimination. He called on other lawmakers to emulate Ikpeazu.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Chinedu Nwonu, who is deaf and dumb, received a clipper and accessories to start his barber business. He praised the lawmaker for her generosity.

Chizoba Ogu, Ebele Orji, Emeka Eze and others were some of her constituents that got tricycles, deep freezer, generating set and industrial sewing machine. They expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for lifting them out of poverty.