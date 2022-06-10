From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A member representing Onitsha North and South at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu has provided free medical services and empowerment to the people of the constituency in Anambra state.

The medical services which was provided in conjunction with Doctor on the Move Africa will last for one week where doctors and other health workers were given health education, out patients consultation, medical laboratory test and ultra sound scans.

Other areas include; dispensing of drugs, free reading glasses and eye cataract surgery, gynaecological surgery and other surgeries for various aliments.

Also the lawmaker empowered some aged men, women and youths as well as people from her various support groups in Onitsha where they were given motorcycles, Industrial sewing machines, grinding machines, bags of rice, beans, garri, groundnut oil, palm oil, detergents, noodles, diapers, provisions, condiments among others.

Ikpeazu while flagging off the exercise at Christ the King Parish Onitsha and General Hospital Onitsha said that what motivated her to embark on the free medical treatment for her constituents was due to economic hardship that led to health challenges and lack of money to go to hospitals.

“It is a service to the humanity and in serving my people I have decided that one of the ways I can help my constituents that are not so privileged is to give them free health treatment. We did similar one last year and from the records we have over 4000 patients were treated and over 100 surgeries were conducted in different aliments. You know that Fibroid surgery is expensive where hospitals charge between N500, 000 and N600, 000 but we did it here free of charge.

“Health is number one and you have to be healthy to do anything else. We also know that medical bills not only in Nigeria is very high. And with the economic situation in the country, a lot of people cannot afford quality health care and based on that I said I should provide free medical services for my constituents.

“I know that the exercise will help the people to address their health challenges and they don’t have to pay for it because we are footing the bills. Those that needed to be performed surgery on them are at the General hospital Onitsha for that free of charge.

“This is very big opportunity that people should take advantage of. A lot of people have prolonged medical challenges which supposed to be take care of here.

“I asked some of the patients why they didn’t go to hospital, they said no money. So, I do things which will be beneficial to the people and I will give glory to God as they are being treated. I don’t do things for political reasons, no I don’t, I do things I’m convinced that affects the lives of my people.

“I’m going to do another free medical services and empowerment before the end of the year, I will do more because there are many people that needs health services. There are people that will be given medication now before they will undergo surgery, those people will benefit at the next outreach”.

“There is another empowerment going on the same time at Emmanuel Anglican Church Onitsha. You have to help people, if God gives you opportunity use it well. In my own little way, it’s not much, I’m just doing within what I can do to help the people” Ikpeazu stated.

Some of the patients Mrs. Christiana Dash and Mr. Richard Aguobe who received free eye treatment thanked God for using Ikpeazu to solve their health challenges.

Others who received empowerments such as Mrs. Agnes Monye, Jude Olisa, Glads Nwoke, Maduka Orike thanked the lawmaker for the gift and food items.

The beneficiaries commended the lawmaker for the kind gesture, saying that she has been providing empowerment and skill acquisition training for the people.

They however prayed God for her to excel in all her endeavours, live long life to enjoy her good work on earth.