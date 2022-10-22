From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A member representing Onitsha North and South of Anambra state at the House of Representatives federal constituency, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu has visited and donated cash and food to the displaced persons of flood disaster at their camp at Akpaka Housing Estate.

The lawmaker donated the sum of N200,000, bags of rice, beans, garri, suggar, Milo, milk, dittole, detergent, toilet tissue and bags of sachet water.

Ikpeazu who felt sorry for the condition of the victims, told them that their suffering will not last long as they will soon return home as the water recede.

She said that her visit to the IDP camp was as an individual not as a lawmaker, saying that her token to the victims was to amilorate their sufferings.

She however urge other well meaning Nigerians, wealthy people and government agencies to donate to the victims to support them and reduce their problems.

“I visited the camp as a human being and to sympathize with them. As a human I cannot see where people are disadvantaged, lossing their homes and property and refused to come to their aid. That is why I visited the camp.

“I urged other well meaning Nigerians to come to their aid to reduce their suffering. We have to help the victims and provide for them pending when their return to their homes.

The spokesperson of the victims at the camp Cathecitist Chukwuma thanked Hon Ikpeazu for donating to the flood victims in the camp.

He said that the displaced persons at the camp have not received any support from either government or individual apart from Ikpeazu.

Chukwuma however called on SEMA and other individual to come to their aid because according to him they lost all their belongings and crops to the flood.