By Romanus Okoye

The member of the Anambra House of Assembly representing Anambra West, Sir Patrick Obalim-Udoba, has called on communities and well-meaning Igbo stakeholders to join hands in checking the rise in the consumption of methamphetamine, locally known as ‘mkpuru mmiri’.

Udoba said the devastating effects of the drug is unprecedented and advised young people to desist from its peddling and consumption.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman of the Anambra State House Committee on Transport, maintained that he would sustain all his empowerment programmes geared towards helping his constituents who are mostly farmers.

Udoba said that he is aware of the plight of his people and would do all within his power to ameliorate them, adding that House members are desirous of making laws that are beneficial to the generality of the Anambra people.

He further said he would work closely with Anambra governor-elect Charles Soludo when he assumes office, to ensure that the people of the constituency benefit from the incoming administration’s policies and programmes.

