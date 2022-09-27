From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A lawmaker representing Oyi/Ayamelum federal constituency of House of Representatives, Hon Vincent Ofumelu, has commenced the construction of six classroom blocks at Community Secondary School Igbakwu in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Ofumelu who flagged off at the school premises said the classroom construction at Ịgbakwu makes it a record eleven across secondary and primary schools across the federal constituency.

He said that his sojourn to the National Assembly was primarily to drive development and projects that will benefit those living in rural areas.

Ofumelu assured that before the next election, various other communities in the federal constituency will have their phase two and three projects flag-off.

“I have done many projects since I have been in the House of Reps but let me mention few of the projects which include two kilometers of road and solar energy street light along the road close to airport road in Oyi. I have constructed four class room blocks at Nteje Boys’ High School and have done three water projects at Nteje community and have provided transformer at Nteje.

“In Awkuzu, I have done a little of erosion control and have constructed three classroom blocks at Awkuzu Boys’ School and another six class room blocks at Awkuzu ward1. I have done water project at Ifite Awkuzu and ward3. At Umunya I have done water project and another water project at Ogbunike and I’m coming back to construct three class room block in each community in the constituency before the election.

“In Ayamelum, I have done three class room block in Umerium and I have constructed 9.5 kilometers of road from Omo community to Umerium. I have constructed a big hall at Umerium community. I have done three class room blocks at community secondary Umumbo and three class room blocks at Umueje and constructed six classroom blocks at Omase and Omor schools. I have renovated lower Anambra-Imo River Basin offices.

“At, Anaku, I have constructed big hall and a kilometer of road at Anaku bypass. I have attracted N3.8 billion at Ifiteogwari water pumping station of Lower River basin. I have numerous projects but I have mentioned the few I remembered and I thanked the people of Oyi/Ayamelum constituency for their support since 2019 and I urged them to support again in 2023 to continue the good work I had started,” he assured.

The traditional ruler of Igbakwu, Igwe (Prof) Onuorah Nwuneli appreciated the lawmaker, citing that he has done numerous other projects in the community. He thanked him for the classroom blocks and assured that their people will reward his kind gesture with their votes for his re-election.

The contractor for the project who was present assured that the project will be ready within the next six weeks.

The people of Igbakwu, both women, youths and leaders of thoughts all trooped out en mass to receive the lawmaker.