From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A member representing Onitsha North and South at the House of Representatives, Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu, has offered free medical service to the people in the constituency.

The one-week training and empowerment in Onitsha, Anambra State, saw 500 persons benefiting from different packages.

Hundreds of youths were also trained in cloud computing, 3D design and website development, in conjunction with the Centre for Basic Space Science, Nsukka. The participants were given laptop computers and N50,000 each at the end of the two-day training.

The lawmaker also trained over 200 men and women on liquid soap, car wash and shampoo production in, collaboration with Federal Cooperative College, Oji River, Enugu State. The participants, at the end of the training, were given N50,000 each to start their own businesses.

Ikpeazu also organised free medical outreach for her constituents at General Hospital, Onitsha, and All Saint Cathedral Church, Onitsha, where over 1,000 persons were treated of various ailments. In addition, over 100 persons were trained in fishery and food processing. They were also given N50,000 each to start their own businesses.

Director-general and senior special adviser on political matters to Ikeazu, Chief Frank Onuorah, who represented Ikepazu at the training, said that the lawmaker has always put smiles on the faces of the people without discrimination.

He called on other lawmakers to emulate Ikpeazu to ensure that constituency fund given to them gets to the people they represent.

Onuorah charged the participants to remember the lawmaker during the election to support and vote for her in any position she would be seeking to provide more dividends of democracy, saying that people’s welfare was the concern of Hon. Lynda.

“I urged the participants to put to good use of the money given to them to start their own business no matter how small. This is because no amount is too small in starting business depending on how you handle it,” he said.

One of the resource persons, Mr. Lanre Daniyan, said that he taught the participants about developing websites and cloud computing, aimed at job creation.

The constituency manager of the lawmaker, Mr. Uche Okiwe, said: “She has attracted so many empowerment programmes. What we did today was to train some people in how to own a business and after the training the participants were given cash as seed money to enable them start their own businesses.

“They were selected from four mini constituencies that make up Onitsha North and South federal constituency. I believe that the training will have a multiplier effect on the participants.

“The lawmaker has rehabilitated four roads, namely, Tony Umeh Street, Aruma Lane in Inland town, Omozile and Obia lanes,” he stated.

The legislative assistant to Ikpeazu, Mr. Ikechukwu Motune, noted that the lawmaker, being a mother and having considered the economic situation in the country, also organized free medical service for the constituents, targeted at those who might not have money to go to hospital for medical treatment.

He said: “She believes not only in welfare of the people but also in their health condition, which necessitated her bringing medical experts to check and treat people with aliments”.

A beneficiary in vocational training, Amina Bello, commended the lawmaker for her gesture and prayed for God’s protect for her and her future political ambition.

Another beneficiary of computer training, Mr. Nnamdi Nwosa said that the training would make him self-reliant. He said the laptop and cash he received from the lawmaker was a further boost.

“It is not all lawmakers that are honourable; some get the money and pocket it, but Hon. Lynda makes sure it gets to the masses,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries of free medical care, Agnes Chukwu, Thompson Okeh, Musa Mohammed and Grace Adebanjo, were full of praise to God for using Ikpeazu to heal them.

They described the lawmaker as a godsend, who came to uplift the people of Onitsha and those living in the constituency. They added that the constituents have been singing praises due to constituency projects attracted to the area and various empowerment programmes given to the people.

“This is not the first time she is providing medical services and empowering people in this area. Whether you voted for her or not, she can empower you or take care of health needs,” Mohammed stated.

