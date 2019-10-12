Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, John Abang, has ordered an immediate investigation into the alleged utality meted to an Onitsha-based lawyer in Onitsha by policemen in the command.

The lawyer, Mr. Jacob Obasi, was allegedly beaten to coma by some officers of the state police command for allegedly trying to intervene to rescue a citizen attacked by the police.

He was at press time, receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Onitsha, where he was rushed to by passers-by who rescued him from his assailants.

The police commissioner, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed who expressed disappointment over the action, ordered that the incident be discreetly investigated and perpetrators brought to book.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, is deeply worried about this disturbing development allegedly perpetrated by the police attached to this command.

“The CP equally directed with immediate effect, a discreet investigation to ascertain the authenticity of the development and if truth (is established) bring perpetrators of this professional misconduct to book.”

In a swift reaction, the Nigerian Bar Association, Onitsha branch, described the action of the policemen as unprofessional and barbaric.

The chairman of the branch, Ozoemena Erinne, in a statement said they had taken up the matter to ensure the police personnel involved were brought to book.

His statement read in part: “The branch was reliably informed that the only offence committed by O.J. Obasi Esq, was, as a concerned citizen, attempting to intervene when he sighted a citizen being pummeled by some police officers in uniform, at Osuma Bus stop, Awka Road, few meters away from his law firm.

“The intervention to stop the beating up and brutalisation of a fellow Nigerian, obviously irked the overzealous police officers, who mercilessly pounced on him, and viciously attacked him, including hitting him with the butt of their gun.

“He is currently undergoing treatment at the General Hospital, Onitsha, for aggravated bodily injuries sustained in the process.

“I view of the above, the premier bar has vowed to urgently take up this matter, and indeed has taken some immediate steps, to serve as a deterrent to other police officers and men, and as well, serve the purpose of formal justice.”