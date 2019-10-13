Peter Anosike

Anambra State lawyers under the aegis of Anambra State Indigenes Lawyers Forum(ASILF),has called on the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB),to with immediate effect release the result of Master Akachukwu Matthew Onyiuke or face legal action.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday in Lagos ,the president of the association ,Joe Nwokedi said that JAMB is treading on a dangerous path by withholding the result of Master Onyiuke.

He said that the exam board indicted itself with the flimsy excuse of biometric, adding that the boy has shown track record of brilliance by being the best WAEC student in 2019.

Furthermore ,he said that instead of trying to frustrate the youngster, he should be encouraged and celebrated

Contributing ,the vice president of the association ,Chioma Ferguson said that JAMB should be careful of how it plays with peoples` destiny.

According to her ,there has been cases of students who took their own lives because JAMB withheld their results.

She said that Anambra State Indigenes Lawyers Forum would not rest until the injustice being meted against a young brilliant Nigerian is addressed .

According to her ,the exam board needs to put its house in order.

She said that there had been a case of a young girl who put in for medicine but when the result was released ,she saw her name in sociology.

Also contributing ,the treasurer of the association ,Kingsley Chidi Okeke urged JAMB to release the boy`s result so that he would not miss the current academic session.

He said that all the argument that JAMB gave for withholding the boy`s result cannot stand critical examination.

According to him, JAMB should do the needful and save itself from unnecessary embarrassment since its image is no longer looking good.

On his part, the Public Relations Officer ,Anene Nwadukwe said that if JAMB failed to heed their advice ,the body would be embarrassed in the court since candidate Matthew Onyiuke has cleared himself of all the allegations that JAMB has on him.