Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Lecturers, in various tertiary institutions, have commenced an assessment exercise for the 2021 governorship election aspirants in Anambra State.

The lecturers, operating under the aegis of Academic Frontiers Initiative (AFI), a non-partisan group, said the idea was to assess the quality of individuals seeking to govern the state so that the people could make the right choice at the poll base on facts available to them.

This was contained in a statement by the National Coordinator of the group, Chinedu Onyeizugbe; the National Secretary, Tochukwu Oguegbe and the state Coordinator, Uche Ngenegbo.

They said already, they had, via a zoom meeting, interacted with Chidozie Nwankwo of the All Progressives Congress; Uche Ekwunife and Valentine Ozigbo, both of the Peoples Democratic Party, and that they were looking forward to meeting with other aspirants from other political parties.

From their assessment of the trio, the group said they were impressed with the quality of the aspirants they had met, adding that the aspirants showed they had what it would take to reposition the state and place it on higher pedestal.

National Coordinator, Onyeizugbe, said the aspirants were disappointed with the alleged poor governance style and lamented the alleged level of degeneration witnessed in the state so far.

The governorship aspirants, according to him, expressed their resolve to restore the glory of Anambra State and re-ignite the light, the nation was proud of in the years past.