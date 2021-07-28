By Romanus Okoye, Lagos

The indigenes of Umudora and Umuikwu Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State have embarked on a private initiative to provide electricity for their community.

According to them, a planned government rural electrification project has not come to fruition, despite the alleged commissioning of a non-existent electricity project at Nzam, the local government headquarters.

The community is levying residents to pay for lighting up their area.

Speaking to Daily Sun, an indigene of the area, Chief Udalor Okoye, says that the local government is the most neglected local government area in Nigeria with Umudora and Umuikwu being the most affected as they have no usable roads, even for motorbikes. He said all they hear regularly are empty promises from politicians and government representatives, without real action.

Okoye called on well-meaning Nigerians, particularly aspirants for the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, to come to their aid if they need their votes.

