From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former National Chairman of Independent Democrats (ID) and member, Governing Council of the Africa Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), Edozie Madu, has joined the November 6 Anambra State governorship race.

Madu declared his bid for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket at a meeting with ward executives and members of the party in his hometown, Owerre-Ezukala, in Orumba South Local Government Area of the State.

He informed party faithful that his decision to run for the governorship was borne out of his desire to uplift the quality of lives of his people and bring Government’s developmental activities to their doorsteps.

“We must work hard to uplift the lives of our people. We must work hard to improve the quality of education available to our people. We must work hard to bring infrastructural development to our people. I have been doing that as a private individual to the best of my ability. I need to do more and that can only be achieved with me as the Governor of Anambra State”, he said.

Madu who posited that he was the only aspirant that can lead the party to victory in the election also used the opportunity to monitor the ongoing APC membership registration and revalidation exercise in his ward.

Noting that the journey to reconnect Anambra to the national political grid has just begun, he called on the people of South-East in general to take advantage of the opportunity to join the ruling party.

“As a vehicle, APGA can’t carry the people of Anambra State beyond the Amansea border. The party has its own limitations. They have tried and it is time to bow out. An average Anambra man does not play local and does not settle for less. We must put an end to the APGA distractions come November 6.