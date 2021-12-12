From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Tochukwu Onyemelukwe, 25, from Enugwu Nanka in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State has allegedly been murdered by people suspected to be his kinsmen.

He was also allegedly buried in the midnight of Thursday in his family compound allegedly by his killers.

Onyemelukwe, who was said to be residing in Lagos with his parents, had returned to the village on the fateful night he was killed. He was reportedly arrested by some youths in the area for allegedly stealing some quantity of noodles worth N1,000.

Secretary-General of Enugwu Nanka village Development Union, Mr. Godson Offorkansi, told newsmen that Tochukwu was abducted and his hands and legs tied by the youths throughout the night of his abduction.

He said that the following day, he was taken to a place they call Ukwu Mango in the village where he was given the final beating that led to his death.

Counsel to the community, Mr. Michael Onwueteaka, said he reported to the Divisional Police Officer in Oko Police Station after he was briefed by the community.

He said that he had demanded that Tochukwu’s body should not be released to anybody from the mortuary until an investigation into the ugly incident was concluded but his suspected killers had their way.

