Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A 54-year-old man, Mr. Generius Ezenwata, has been arraigned in the Aguata Magisterial District holding at Achina, Anambra State for allegedly stealing pieces of wood from ‘Ohia Di Awo’ shrine forest in Umuchu community of the state.

Ezenwata was dragged to the court on a three-count charge of stealing pieces of wood from Ohia Di Awo shrine forest, worth N38,250,000, placing palm fronts on the wood which allegedly belonged to one Hillary Ezenwamadu and giving false information to the police by claiming ownership of the wood in the shrine.

The charges state: “that you Generius Ezenwata, (male) sometime in May 2019, at Ohia Di Awo shrine forest, Osete, Umuchu, Aguata magisterial district did steal 4,500 pieces of wood valued at N38,250,000 property of one Hillary Ezenwamadu (male) and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 353 (12) of the Criminal code, cap 36, volume II of the Revised laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991 as amended.

“That you Generius Ezenwata on the aforesaid date, place and magisterial district did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by placing palm fronds on pieces of wood belonging to one Hillary Ezenwamadu (male) and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 247 (d) of the Criminal code, cap 36, Volume 11 of the Revised laws of Anambra State of Nigeria, 1991, as amended.

“That you did give information to the police that Hillary Ezenwamadu (male) and Chukwudi Ezenwabasili, (male) forcefully entered unto your property situated inside a shrine popularly known as and called ‘Ohia Di Awo’ which information you knew or believed to be false and which made Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP) Okey Nwachukwu and Inspector Bassey Ubana, persons employed in the public service of the federation, to exercise or use their lawful powers to the injury or annoyance of the aforementioned persons and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 154 (1) (b) of the Criminal code, cap 36, Volume 11 of the revised laws of Anambra State, 1991 as amended,” the charge stated.

When the case came up for mention, counsel to the defendant, Mr. J.A. Okonkwo, pleaded to the court to grant bail to his client (defendant) stating that it was a bailable offence which no objection was raised.

In her ruling, the presiding Chief Magistrate R. Agwunobi, granted bail to the defendant with N100,000, one surety who must reside within the jurisdiction with two passport photographs and adjourned the case to December 17, 2019, for hearing.