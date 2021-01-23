From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Police in Anambra State have arrested a 37-year-old man identified as Nonso Eze after he killed his girlfriend by pushing her from a 5-storey building.

The 23-year old victim whose identity is yet to be ascertained was thrown from the 5th floor of the building after an alleged misunderstanding in the apartment.

Police spokesman Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said that the man has been arrested while the corpse of the girl was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Mohammed said:

“On 23/1/2021, there was a report at Awada Police Station that on the same day at about 3:00 am a girl of about 23-year-old whose name and address is yet unknown fell down from the 5th floor of a five-storey building at No. 6 Orakwe Close, Fizzle Awada Obosi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

‘Police operatives attached to Awada Division visited the scene, photographed the victim and rushed her to Bex Hospital, Onitsha, for medical attention but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

‘Consequently, a preliminary inquiry from the occupants of the compound revealed that the girl was allegedly pushed down from the room of one Nonso Eze, ‘m’, aged 37 years of the same address who is occupying the 5th floor following a quarrel.

‘Suspect was subsequently arrested and search executed in his apartment where a pair of female slippers and an unused condom was recovered as exhibits.

‘Meanwhile, the corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy while an investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident after which suspect will be brought to book,’ Mohammed said.