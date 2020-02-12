Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

New executives of the Nkpor New Auto Spare parts market, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra state, have been finally elected to pilot the affairs of the market for the next four years after the earlier disruption of election within the market premises by over 300 suspected thugs in ASMATA apron.

Chief Elisius Umeozorkwere polled 397 votes to defeat Chief Obiorah Ofole (Award). Also elected were Mr. Ikechukwu Onyekwu, vice chairman, Mr. Uchenna Malobi, secretary, Mr. Onyebuchi Okeke, assistant secretary, Mr. Alex Orji, financial secretary, Mr. Ignatius Ejike, treasurer, Mr. Chukwujekwu Nwankwo, public relations officer, Mr. Ikegbunam Ikechukwu, welfare officer, Mr. Okechukwu Onwudiwe, circle bearer and Mr. Chibuzo Okeke, provost.