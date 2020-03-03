Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The School of Basic Midwifery, Iyi-enu Mission Hospital, Ogidi has celebrated its maiden matriculation and capping ceremony for 50 student midwives.

At the ceremony, the school authorities appealed to the state government and private bodies to sponsor infrastructural projects in the institution.

In her welcome address, the Pioneer Principal, Mrs. Kosi Ezekegbu said that the institution has been doing post basic midwifery since 1927 but was recently approved to commence the school of basic midwifery.

“We thank our Lord Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev. (Dr) Owen Nwokolo and wife Dr. Mrs. Elsie Nwokolo, Mrs. Veronica Iyiegbu, Ven. Chris Amaku for their painstaking efforts to actualise this dream.

“This will help students with West African School Certificate in Education/ General Certificate in Education (WASCE/GCE) to gain admission into nursing education. We appreciate the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria for the accreditation to change to Basic School of Midwifery on January 30, 2019.

“The school shall be running two streams of intake yearly. I plead with Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, our Lord Bishop and well wishers to assist the school provide more classrooms, hostels and buses”, said Ezekegbu.

She advised the students to take their studies seriously to enable them pass future examinations including the Midwifery Council Examination. She assured the students that the school was ready to impact them with knowledge and morals.

In her keynote address, Director of Nursing (Emeritus), Mrs Nonyelum Onyejiaka tasked the students to be disciplined saying that the slightest mistake by a midwife would adversely affect mother and child.

“An estimated 53,000 women and 250,000 new-borns die annually, mostly as a result of preventable causes. Hence, this calls for Federal Government sponsoring education of more midwives in Nigeria.

“Midwifery is a health science that deals with pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum period including care of new-borns in addition to the sexual and reproductive health of women throughout their lives.

“A midwife needs requisite knowledge. Be disciplined; subject yourselves to study both inside and outside the classroom because any mistake from a midwife affects the life of mother and child,”, said Onyejiaka.

The Acting Director of Nursing, Ministry of Health, Awka, Anselem Ekwealor also noted: “I strongly believe in the quality of your lectures, clinical instructors, preceptors. Study very hard to become a professional.

The Vice Principal/Course coordinator, Mrs Bridget Egbuche described the 50 students as heroes for scaling through the Preliminary Training Service (PTS) out of the 108 students that picked the forms.

“These my children are heroes. It is not easy to pass the almighty PTS. We promise their guardians that their wards are coming out professionals in global standards,” Egbuche said.

Moreover, the Iyi-enu Mission Hospital Administrator, Rev. Okwuchukwu Tochukwu said that the first school of Midwifery in Nigeria was established in Iyi-Enu in 1937 appreciating the Guardians for being part of the pioneers.

Some parents of the matriculating student midwives shared their thoughts also. Mr Jonathan Enweluzor, the father of Uchenna, the Student Union Government president of the school, said he was happy that his son chose to be a midwife and promised to sponsor him to any level.

Also, Henry Okwuibe said his wife, Elizabeth, had always dreamt to be a midwife as part of her ministry to touch lives. He said he was proud of her.

Both students, as well as Chinyere Okoye promised not to disappoint their guardians who had been spending so much on their academics. They also pledged to abide by the institution’s regulations.

The ceremony also featured capping of the students, cutting of matriculation cake, cultural dance, taking the matriculation oath and others.