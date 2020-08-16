Obinna Odogwu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Traditional ruler of Alor community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe MacAnthony Elibe Okonkwo, has apologized to the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, and the Traditional Rulers’ Council for violating certain rules guiding the operation of monarchs in the state.

Okonkwo was among the 12 traditional rulers suspended for one year by the state government for travelling to Abuja reportedly with Prince Arthur Eze, an international oil magnate, to see President Muhammadu Buhari without permission.

At a press briefing in his palace, the Alor monarch tendered an “unreserved apology” to the state government, the Traditional Rulers’ Council, members of his cabinet and his subjects.

“It was a serious slip on my part not to have informed the government about the trip to Abuja before embarking on it. I therefore tender an unreserved apology,” the monarch said.

Igwe Okonkwo, however, dismissed the insinuation that he was induced with money and gifts before agreeing to accompany Prince Eze to see President Buhari.

He said that the money he was seen counting in trending video clip was meant for his driver and other aides for their upkeep and wondered how somebody of his status who had made money before becoming a king would be accused of taking bribes.

His words: “How can they call it a bribe? What kind of bribe is that? That is total fallacy? I was counting out money for my driver and other aides for fuel and their welfare.

“I have never taken any bribe in my life from anybody. But if I wish to do so, you have to pack Ghana-Must-Go bags of dollars up to 10 or 20, if I receive them, then you will be talking about bribe.”