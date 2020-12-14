From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The traditional ruler of Omor Community in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Dr Oranu Chris Chidume, has called on the Federal Government and politicians to heed the clamour of well-meaning citizens for the restructuring of Nigeria.

He urged Nigeria’s political class to sit down and objectively look into look this clamour for restructuring, stressing that if restructuring means enthroning true federalism, it doe not go against Nigerian unity and is not suggestive that the country be disintegrated.

‘My advice to the ruling class is that… you have to look deeply and by looking deeply it means to take what they [citizens] are telling you seriously,’ the native ruler stated.

‘For the first time we are hearing from the people from all regions of Nigeria requesting that we restructure Nigeria and restructuring doesn’t suggest disintegration. Restructuring means that something is essentially wrong. I’m advising the political class to please look into this clamour, let them sit down objectively, look into look this clamour for restructuring. If restructuring means enthroning true federalism, it doesn’t go against anybody. It has not suggested that Nigeria should be disintegrated.

‘It simply means that the system of governance should be looked into. So, I’m advising the political class to look into restructuring because the clamour is coming from all the regions. I have had Northerners talk about it, I have had Westerners talk about it, I have had South-South and South-East people talk about it. I don’t subscribe to any iota of secession that will lead to crisis, we have had enough of crisis.’

On an Igbo presidency, Igwe Chidume said: ‘For the purpose of equity, I don’t see anything wrong if the politicians decided to zone the Presidency to the South-East. If look at those who have presided over Nigerian affairs for the past 30 years to 49 years, you don’t see any Igbo man there and equity demands that an Igbo man should be there inasmuch we are calling for that, I want that to be done politically and peacefully.’

Igwe Chidume, speaking on the economy and trade said: ‘By 2021, the 51 member states in Africa would have all signed African Free Trade Agreement, by that agreement somebody can move a commodity from Egypt, Tunisia, Kenya to South Africa and from any member state. The implication is that if Nigeria, as a signatory to that agreement, does not put its infrastructure right such that you can compete favourably, it means that you will see bread made in Kenya, Tunisia, etc in Nigeria one day.

‘This is because somebody somewhere has provided the adequate infrastructure that will aid the manufacturing of bread in high and commercial value such that the person will give it to somebody in Omor community profitably. And why you cannot produce bread in Omor such that you can service bread demand in South Africa could be, first, infrastructure, logistic and behaviour of some of our people in government,’ the traditional ruler stated.

He urged the government to compel young people on the roads and streets collecting tolls to take to agriculture in order to be useful to themselves, their families, to the state and the country.