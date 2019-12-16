Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The traditional ruler of Omor community in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra, Igwe Oranu Chris Chidume has decried the dilapidated nature of the Onitsha/Aguleri/Anaku/Omor/Umumbo/Ifite-Ogwari Nsukka federal highway.

He monarch is pleading that relevant authorities at federal and state governments take steps to rehabilitate the road as the people of Ayamelum local council are about to be cut-off from the rest of Anambra state owing to the dilapidated road.

Igwe Chidume made the appeal in his palace at Omor during his pre Ofala festival briefing titled, ‘Omor in Focus’.

According to him, the road traversed from Anambra – Enugu – Kogi states and is a federal road that required urgent attention from to enhance free flow of traffic to Ayamelum area council.

The monarch said if the federal government cannot reconstruct the road immediately, it could direct the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to do a rehabilitation work as a palliative.

“Traveling through this road is hellish, particularly during rainy season when flood makes it almost impossible for motorists to pass through it. I appeal to the federal and state governments to give urgent attention to the construction of access roads to our town and neighboring communities (Otuocha-Omor-Adani road).

“This will enable easy transportation of farm produce, presently produced in large quantity, from our town to other parts of the country where we will access a bigger market and unblock the economic fortunes of the region,” he said.

Igwe Chidume also called on the Federal Ministries of Agriculture, Water Resources and Anambra government to see the potential of lower Anambra-Imo River Basin Development Authority project in Omor as a veritable tool for exploiting the economic opportunities in rice production. He said the government should expedite actions in the plans of resuscitating the project so it can contribute to the economy of the state and Nigeria.

He commended President Buhari for the proposed irrigation project under the Value Chain Development Programme (VCP) saying the project when completed would facilitate sustainable water supply to large scale farmlands to enhance agricultural productivity and reduce production costs for the smallholder farmers.