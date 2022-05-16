From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The traditional ruler of Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe (Col) Christopher Muoghalu, on Monday, demanded the immediate and unconditional release of his subject, Dr Okechukwu Okoye, abducted by gunmen.

Okoye, popularly known as Okey di Okay, represents Aguata II Constituency in the state House of Assembly. He was abducted on Sunday evening at about 1730 hours.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said that police have commenced an investigation into the dastardly act. He said that efforts were being made to rescue the victim.

“There was an incident along Aguluzigbo and our men upon getting there were able to recover a Sienna bus suspected to be belonging to the alleged abductors of a man who was later identified as an honourable member representing Aguata Constituency.

“We also recovered a Lexus Jeep suspected to be belonging to the victim. We have launched an operation to rescue the abducted honourable member”, the PPRO said.

The monarch, in a statement signed by the palace secretary, Chukwujekwu Orajiuka, condemned the ugly incident in strong terms, demanding the quick release of the legislator.

“This is one of the worst crimes unimaginably committed against not only Isuofia community, but to Aguata II State Constituency and the generality of Anambra, and there can be no excuses for this wicked act.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“No one should ever go through the traumatic experience of being a victim of violence, be it political or otherwise.

“Nigeria seems to be living through the normalisation of political violence, and abduction has remained a stubbornly grim part of the electioneering life in the rest of Nigeria. And so, the plot to vanquish the political pursuits of Dr Okoye is totally condemned.

“But we must be honest about what it really is: the result of violent, hateful, vengeful and divisive rhetoric that is all too common across our country. There must be consequences for those who commit these heinous crimes.

“His Highness has urged the security agencies to spare no efforts in taking significant steps to rescue Hon. OkeChukwu Okoye, and holding to account those responsible for this heinous violation of his human rights.

“His Highness thereupon calls for the immediate and unconditional release and safe return of Hon. (Dr.) OkeChukwu Okoye, failing which the land of Isuofia shall fight her own causes till the contrivers of this evil are put to doom.

“While urging prayers for Dr Okoye’s safety, His Highness reaffirms the solidarity and support of Isuofia community to the government in their fight against terrorism, organized crime and violent political theatrics”, the statement read.