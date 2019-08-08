Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Traditional ruler of Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Kris Onyekwuluje, yesterday, raised the alarm that some of his subjects wanted him dead.

The monarch, who spoke at a press conference in his palace, alleged that some of his subjects, mostly from a particular quarter of the community, Odumodu, were plotting to kill him.

He claimed that his traducers had threatened his life seven times without success, hence, their resort to calumny, to tarnish his ‘hard-earned reputation.’

A cross-section of the community, mostly women, had on Monday staged a protest at the Government House, Awka, where they protested the alleged illegal and unauthorised sale of their land by Igwe Onyekwuluje and the incessant brutality and destruction of property of those opposed to the traditional ruler. They protested indiscriminate harassment and arrest of their husbands and sons by agents of the monarch and called on Governor Willie Obiano to intervene and save them from the stranglehold of the monarch.

But yesterday, the monarch, who threatened legal action against the protesters said: “I’m not a land grabber. I’m a successful business man with offices in Lagos, Abuja and Anambra State.

“It is not true that I sold their lands. I never did or got involved. Those, who are saying this are part of those who have been threatening to kill me since 2012 for no reason than jealousy. They registered a group called ‘Odumodu Ebenabo Improvement Union,’ and were selling the properties and lands of Odumedu people. On hearing their illegal activities, I stopped them. I have never arrested, or asked the police to do so on my behalf.

“They are the ones who are petitioning against the people they think they can oppress. Mine is just to broker peace among them. Those who are saying I arrested them are liars. Some people were arrested by the vigilantes for robbery and were handed over to the police. Why should I arrest or detain my subjects?”

The monarch, who said he had overlooked their actions against him severally, vowed to take them up now, saying: “I have forgiven them several times, but this time, they will not go unpunished. My lawyers will soon commence legal action against them.”