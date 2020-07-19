Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Traditional rulers in Anambra State yesterday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his dedication towards completing the Second Niger Bridge project in Onitsha.

The monarchs who met with famous oil mogul, Prince Arthur Eze at the palace of the traditional ruler of Ukwulu Kingdom, in Dunukofia Local Government Area, of Anambra State, Igwe Peter Uyanwa said the projects being aggressively worked on in the South East geopolitical zone are a testimony of President Buhari’s love for the zone.

Uyanwa, chairman of Anambra Central traditional rulers council, who hosted the meeting said, “We thank Buhari for the Second Niger Bridge, the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway, the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, the Akanu Ibiam International airport, Zone 13 Police Command and other projects.