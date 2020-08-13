From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

Traditional rulers from Anambra State on Thursday expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to development of the country in general, and the South East in particular.

The monarchs, led to the Presidential Villa by oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, were received by Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who thanked them for coming, adding that the gesture would encourage the President to do more.

“As it is generally said in most parts of the country, when you thank somebody for what he has done, he is encouraged, and does more. This is an incentive for the President to do more for the country, and also for the South East,” Professor Gambari said.

The royal fathers listed the landmark projects embarked upon by President Buhari in their region to include “the Second Niger Bridge, that had been presented as an impossible task by previous administrations, but now becoming a reality under your keen watch,” the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, among others.

“The people of the South East are, indeed, grateful, as we have never had it so good, and on their behalf, we say DAALU (thank you),” the Royal fathers declared.

Also lauding the President for appointing Igbo sons and daughters into key positions in government, they said as custodians of the heritage of the people, they felt it was incumbent on them to “come and express our appreciation on behalf of the entire people of the area, and to urge Your Excellency to do more for the Zone.”

The monarchs included HRM Eze Dr Nkeli Nzekwe, HRM Igwe Chuba Mbakwe, HRM Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo, HRH Igwe Anthony Onwekwelu, and HRH Igwe Chukwuma Bobo Orji.