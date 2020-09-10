Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A group, Human Rights Liberty Access and Peace Defenders’ Foundation (HURIDE) has called on the Anambra State House of Assembly to immediately start impeachment proceeding against Governor Willie Obiano for allegedly procuring 151 SUVs for distribution to monarchs, without seeking approval from the House since it wasn’t appropriated in the 2020 budget.

The group condemned the governor for wasting the resources of the state in the face of biting hardship, saying impeaching him would save the state from further economic bleeding and ostentatiousnism.

HURIDE flayed the action of the governor in purchasing the vehicles, at cost amounting to billions of naira, for the traditional rulers at a period citizens were languishing in poverty and lack.

In a statement signed by the chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of HURIDE, Dede Uzor, the group said the purchase came at time the economy was almost facing a recession due to low federal allocations ,bad policies and lack of vision on the part of leaders.

“How can Governor Obiano embark on such projects that has no direct benefit to ordinary citizens of the state, when virtually all the infrastructures including roads, health sector are in abysmal situation?

“Anambrarians have been drinking untreated water from River Niger, yet, there is no effort by the governor since he came into office to provide the people with quality water”.

The group said the great potential of Onitsha and Nnewi have been reduced to ashes due to poor power supply , yet there was no effort to improve the capacity of the state by improving electricity supply, either through an Independent Power Plant (IPP), rural electrification, or purchase and installation of transformers to improve power supply in communities and urban centres of the state.

“What is the economic benefits of the SUV cars provided by the Governor to the traditional rulers apart from trying to curry their favour and rob shoulder with Arthur Eze?” the group queried.

The group said it was clear that the governor lacked the vision to manage the affairs of the state, lamenting that under Anambra got rated as one of the worst states, without access roads as against his predecessor, Mr. Peter Obi.

“Anambra State economy is groaning and suffering from maladministration and unpopular policies. There are touts everywhere carrying sticks and extorting money from innocent people going about their normal businesses.”