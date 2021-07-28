From Fred Itua, Abuja

A High Court in Owerri, Imo State capital, has ruled in favour of Jude Okeke-led leadership of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), declaring Chuma Umeoji as candidate of the party in the November 6th governorship election in Anambra State.

The plaintiff in the matter, Chike Dike had sought for orders nullifying the Owerri Convention of the party and all the actions of Jude Okeke including the conduct of the primary election for Anambra State and nomination of Umeoji as the candidate.

Upon the defence of Okeke, the Court dismissed the claims and granted the prayers for consequential orders sought by the faction, affirming the validity of the Owerri convention of APGA, his subsequent appointment by the NEC as the acting national chairman and the primary election of APGA held on 1st July, 2021 as well as the nomination of Umeoji as APGA candidate for the election.

One of the orders of the order read: “That the 1st Defendant (INEC) is hereby ordered to accord the 3rd Defendant the due recognition and forthwith CONTINUE to accept, recognize or publish the name of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, being the candidate nominated at the primary election conducted by the 3rd Defendant on 1st July, 2021, as the candidate of APGA for the Anambra State governorship election scheduled to hold on 6th November, 2021 or at any other date and to mandatorily include the said Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, as the governorship candidate of APGA in all the electoral process for the Anambra State governorship election.”