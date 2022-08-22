By Chinelo Obogo

The House of Representatives ambition of Uche Okonkwo who’s intention is to represent the Idemili North/South Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives has continued to receive huge boost.

In the past weeks, women in different communities in Idemili North and South federal constituency, threw their support behind Okonkwo, saying their votes are for the young Okonkwo.

Just recently, women from Oba, Abatete, Abacha, Nnokwa and other communities within his constituency who came out in their numbers during their annual August meeting to declare their support for him, say he is the best among all the candidates participating for Idemili North/South Federal Constituency election.

The women said mothers and women in general, occupy a vital space in community development, child support, and the promotion of good moral conduct and that coming out openly to endorse Okonkwo show that they are tired of bad leadership and need a change.