Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

In order to curb incident of collapse of buildings in Anambra state, the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), has urged land developers to secure approval for their building plans from the relevant authorities.

The Managing Director of ACTDA Ven. Amaechi Okwuosa, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen urging developers to engage the services of professional engineers and architects to curb building collapse.

He said that the government would not hesitate to sanction any developer or mark any building for demolition that was not approved by the agency and other relevant bodies.

According to him, getting building approval would enable the authority to access and inspect the building from start to finish.

He said: «Some tests like slump and cube tests are also carried out by our building engineers to test the consistency of fresh concerts and the viscosity of the concrete. This will make buildings to stand the test of time».

He condemned local builders, who use 1/2 plank to form their frame work, emphasising that the standard wood for frame work is 4/8 (marine board).