From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State government has said that it will set up adequate mechanism to address touting in markets within the state.

The Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Chief Uchenna Okafor, stated this while monitoring the election of executive members of the Anambra State Market Amalgamated, Traders Association (ASMATA) in the state. He assured that touts would soon be flushed out of the markets.

Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu, who emerged the new President General of the association, expressed happiness at the peaceful conduct of the election, assuring of government’s support to make the markets conducive for commercial activities.

