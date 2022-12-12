From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Anambra State chapter, has commended the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Ify Obinabo, for the swift rescue of a 13-year-old mother.

The child-mother [name withheld] was seen in a viral video clutching a baby allegedly born by her after being impregnated by a man.

A statement by NAWOJ chairperson Mrs Franklyn Onyekachi thanked Madam Commissioner for the prompt intervention saying, “you have done well and NAWOJ Anambra is proud of you.”

“We lend our voice to the call that the man who impregnated this child should be brought to justice. According to the child-mother, she was impregnated by one Mr Sunday ( her Guardian).

“It is disgusting and abominable that a grown-up man and father of many children will defile a young girl, put her in the family way and in the end abandoned her.

“NAWOJ Anambra calls for his arrest and prosecution so as to serve as a deterrent to other beasts in human form who molest and abuse children,” said Onyekachi.