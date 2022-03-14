Mrs Franklyn Onyekachi, Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Anambra chapter, has called on constituted authorities to halt unfounded allegations against women.

She made the call in a press statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Sunday.

Onyekachi was reacting to a viral video on social media showing a woman being paraded naked by some members of her community on the accusation that she killed her husband through an overdose of sex, saying this is absurd and highly condemnable.

Onyekachi said that security agencies and governments should do all they can to protect women against any “harmful, cultural or religious practices”.

She appealed to the government and security agencies not to relent until they arrest and prosecute all persons involved in the demeaning act.

“These people need to be arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other people who believe that women are “nothing but a group of people that should be treated as they wish”.

“It is with shock and disbelief that NAWOJ Anambra watched in the viral video of a woman being paraded naked by some members of her community on the accusation that she caused the death of her husband through an overdose of sex.

“How could they prove this,” she cried.

Community members paraded the woman naked, alleging that her unfaithfulness to her husband led to the man’s death.

Onyekachi said the allegation is unfounded and suggested that the people should nave a better way to ascertain the truth of the matter.

“The assault and public embarrassment alone could lead to this woman’s death and is misleading to the general public about womanhood,” Onyekachi warned, urging authorities to arrest the perpetrators and make them face the wrath of the law.

She said that the perpetrators alleged that the man died during sexual intercourse with her wife “because the husband ate her food” and described all the allegations as harmful cultural practices against women.

Onyekachi, however, said that NAWOJ does not support infidelity and promiscuity, but “we condemn in strong terms the manner of treatment meted to this woman.”

NAWOJ Anambra wonders how the people arrived at the conclusion that the woman killed her husband since no autopsy was conducted on the man before his burial.

“We are also in shock that such a primitive and detestable practice will take place in 21st century Nigeria,” saying that the man may have suffered a cardiac arrest during the act.

She said it is also heartbreaking that fellow women were among the people who tormented the woman in the viral video.

NAWOJ Anambra therefore commended the Anambra state police command for rescuing the woman and called on them to ensure the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in “the barbaric act”.

Onyekachi said that the union beckoned on the traditional ruler and President General of Aguleri, where the incident happened, to ensure the safety and rehabilitation of the woman who has been subjected to untold humiliation, dehumanisation, physical and emotional trauma.

She said that NAWOJ believes that proper channels and civilised methods should be employed while dealing with any offender and urged the people not to take laws into their hands.

NAN reports that DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra Police command public Relation Officer, confirmed that the unamed woman is under the safe custody of the police.

Ikenga said that the Anambra Police Commissioner, Mr Echeng Echeng, has appealed to the public to stop the spread of the video clip, and protect the dignity of the woman. (NAN)