David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The eight branches that make up Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Anambra State, have rejected the alleged planned commencement, across the country, of Operation Crocodile Smile military exercise by the Nigerian Army in the midst of the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS civil protest, describing it as ill-advised and most insensitive.

In a statement jointly signed by eight branch Chairmen led by the Chairman of Chairmen of Anambra NBA, and Chairman Ihiala branch, Mr. Vitalis Ihedigbo; Chairman Awka branch, Ekene Okonkwo; Steve Ononye, Onitsha; Kingsley Awuka, Nnewi; Jim-Abel Oforma, Aguata; B.E Ewulum, Idemili; Anthony Okafor, Otuocha; and Kainenechukwu Ananwune, Anaocha, respectively, the Anambra bar called on the Federal government and the military authorities to immediately halt and shelve the planned military exercise to a later date.

The lawyers argued that it had become imperative for governments at all levels to always feel the pulse of the people in their decision-making process.