From Obinna Odogwu, Aloysius Attah, Onitsha, and Mokwugwo Solomon

The Anambra State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Webster Okonkwo, has expressed optimism that his party would emerge victorious in the November 6 governorship poll.

He urged the electorates to vote massively for the candidate whose manifestoes and programmes showed sensitivity to the plight of the common man.

In a chat with newsmen at Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of the state yesterday, Okonkwo said his party was sure of winning the November 6 governorship election in Anambra because of its candidate, Dr. Obinna Uzor, who, according to him, boasts of people-oriented manifestos.

“We, in the SDP, have always maintained that anybody, who will aspire for any political position under its platform, must have a blueprint that is in line with the programmes of the party. This is because the party has a programme that is sensitive to the aspirations of the common man.

“Looking at Obinna Uzor’s profile, you will find out that he is one of the most outstanding philanthropists of our time. Everything he does shows that he has compassion for his fellow man. This is why we’re of the opinion that he is going to make a wonderful governor.

“The bane of our democracy is that selfish politicians who do not have compassion on the plight of the common man take over power, and people suffer greatly under their leadership. Obinna Uzor has been able to prove himself as a compassionate leader, who has plans for the common people.

“Many politicians, who, in their entire lives, have not impacted on the common people, are into this race. People who never had any industry and who never had any record of employment creation, come into the governorship race to promise building industries and offer massive employment opportunities. The Anambra electorates can no longer be deceived with such antics.

“There are candidates in this race, who have records of good performance in their private lives, in terms of building industries and creating employment opportunities for Nigerians. Happily, the candidate of the SDP for the November 6 governorship election, Dr. Uzor, is one of such people. This is why we’re sure the party will emerge victorious in the coming election. People are tired of voting based on political parties. They’re now more interested in individual candidates, who will give them quality leadership,” he said.

